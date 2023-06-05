Who Is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, The WFI President In Centre of Sexual Harassment Scandal

BJP Member of Parliament and Chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has become embroiled in a challenging situation as the Delhi Police have filed two First Information Reports (FIRs) against him following allegations of sexual harassment made by several female wrestlers. Prominent wrestlers of India, including Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, have staged protests that have effectively trapped the head of the wrestling federation, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. In response, Singh has vehemently denied all charges and labeled them as a "political vendetta." As the controversy surrounding the WFI chief continues to captivate the sports community, let's take a closer look at this influential figure from the saffron party, who enjoys significant popularity in Uttar Pradesh, earning him the moniker of the "Bahubali" leader.

Why is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the news?

The First Information Reports (FIRs) filed in this case contain serious allegations against both Brij Bhushan and WFI secretary Vinod Tomar. These allegations encompass a wide range of misconduct, including instances where sexual favours were demanded in exchange for professional assistance, at least 15 incidents of sexual harassment involving inappropriate touching such as running hands over breasts and touching the navel, as well as various instances of intimidation, including stalking. The victims involved have expressed a shared sense of fear and trauma.

These incidents occurred over a span of several years, from 2012 to 2022, and took place in various locations such as restaurants, the WFI office, tournaments, and warm-up sessions. The misconduct occurred during both domestic and international tournaments.

Vinesh Phogat, a highly accomplished wrestler who has won multiple medals at the World Wrestling Championships, bravely came forward and revealed that she had experienced severe mental harassment, torture, and threats of violence from Brij Bhushan. She faced additional challenges when she reported these incidents to then Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. Unfortunately, her courageous actions led to widespread media scrutiny, which overshadowed her performance at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, where she narrowly missed out on a medal.

Six Time MP

He has an impressive political career, having served as a Member of Parliament six times. He was elected five times from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and once from the Samajwadi Party. His political journey began in 1991 when he secured a seat in the 10th Lok Sabha as a BJP candidate from the Gonda constituency in Uttar Pradesh. He continued his success by being re-elected to the 13th Lok Sabha in 1999 from the same constituency. In 2004, he emerged victorious in the 14th Lok Sabha elections, this time representing the Balrampur constituency in Uttar Pradesh as a member of the BJP. However, in a turn of events, he faced expulsion from the BJP for cross-voting during the 2008 Lok Sabha vote of confidence. Subsequently, he joined the Samajwadi Party on 20th July 2008. Undeterred, he contested the 2009 elections and secured a seat in the 15th Lok Sabha from the Kaiserganj constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

Following this, he made a decision to return to the BJP, joining the party just months before the 16th general election. Currently, he serves as a Member of Parliament in the 17th Lok Sabha, representing the BJP. Alongside his political pursuits, he also holds the esteemed position of President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Big Controversies Surrounding Brij Bhushan

Slapping wrestler

Adding to the controversy, a video has resurfaced on social media showing Singh slapping a young wrestler during an U-15 Wrestling Championship in Ranchi, Jharkhand, in 2021. The video gained attention as people shared it online amidst the ongoing protests against Singh. In his defense, Singh claimed that the wrestler he slapped had been accused of age fraud, and he had disqualified multiple wrestlers for the same offense. Notably, top wrestlers like Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat are currently protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding changes within the Wrestling Federation of India and the removal of Singh as its President.

Involvement in Babri Masjid Demolition Case

In 1992, he faced charges in the Babri Masjid Demolition Case and was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) along with 39 others. Initially considered the main suspect, he was eventually acquitted by the Supreme Court of India in 2020. Additionally, according to The Wire, he proudly claimed to be the first person from his area to be arrested by Mulayam Singh during the movement and the first person arrested by the CBI after the controversial structure was demolished.

In 1993, he was also accused under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act for allegedly assisting associates of Dawood Ibrahim in the organization of the J.J Hospital Shootout in Mumbai. After spending several months in jail, he was acquitted of these charges as well.

Statement about committing murder

During a video interview with The Lallantop in 2022, Brij Bhushan openly admitted, "I have committed a murder in the past. Regardless of what people may say, I did take someone's life. I acted swiftly and shot the person who had fatally shot my close friend, Ravinder Singh."