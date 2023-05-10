topStoriesenglish2605671
NewsIndia
WFI PROTEST

WFI Protest: Wrestlers Challenge WFI Chief Brij Bhushan To Take Lie Detector Test

The protesting wrestlers also said that they will oppose holding competitions if Singh is involved in their organization.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 05:00 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

WFI Protest: Wrestlers Challenge WFI Chief Brij Bhushan To Take Lie Detector Test

New Delhi: Olympic medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik on Wednesday challenged WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to undergo a lie detector Narco Test if he is confident of his innocence after seven grapplers leveled sexual harassment allegations against him.

The protesting wrestlers also said that they will oppose holding competitions if Singh is involved in their organization. “I challenge the WFI president to take a Narco Test. We are also willing to take the test. Let the truth come out in the open, who is the culprit and who is not,” Malik said at a press conference here.

“We want all competitions to take place under the ad hoc panel of IOA. If the WFI chief is involved in any way, we will oppose it,” said another Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia. The wrestlers also decided to wear black armbands on Thursday to protest the “slow pace of investigation” against Singh.

The protesters have been demanding the arrest of Singh for the alleged sexual harassment and intimidation of seven female wrestlers, including a minor. Delhi Police filed two FIRs against the WFI president on April 28.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Verified' disclosure of Atiq's 'crime kundli'
DNA Video
DNA: When US killed terrorist Osama bin Laden in 2011
DNA Video
DNA: How beneficial is the issue of UCC-NRC in the elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Now divorce is possible without waiting for 6 months
DNA Video
DNA: In Karnataka, Nandini does not make milk...tea, 'Sarkar' also makes it!