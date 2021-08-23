Why THIS former WWE star refused to wear underwear in the ring

Former WWE wrestler Chelsea Green made a stunning revelation that she never wore underwear while competing in the ring. The 30-year-old, who returned to Impact Wrestling last month, spent two years on the WWE lineup between 2018 and 2020.

Green has now returned to Impact Wrestling, but insists she has never worn underwear throughout her career and doesn’t even do so in day-to-day life. Speaking to EWrestingNews, Green said: “Now one thing that you should learn about me is that I don’t wear underwear. I don’t care if it’s wrestling gear, workout gear, jeans, a dress. I don’t like wearing f*****g underwear. Sue me, okay. I would rather go commando. I would rather feel the breeze. I’ve always been this way. My friends know it, my family knows it, Matt knows it, and now, well, the locker room knows it.”

Chelsea signed a new three-year contract with WWE back in November 2020 but nothing went according to plan there after. During a Survivor Series match on November 13, Chelsea broke her wrist and the end to that contest had to be changed as a result.

She then spent several months on the sidelines as she looked to make a full recovery from the injury. But back in April this year it was confirmed that WWE had decided to release Green from her contract.

Then in January she made a return to Impact Wrestling where she had entertained between 2016 and 2018. Her first appearance came at Slammiversary where she teamed up with her real-life fiancé Matt Cardona to defeat Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood.