Aamir Khan faces Twitter flak for meeting First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan, see viral pics

New Delhi: Superstar Aamir Khan is being heavily criticised on social media for his recent meeting with First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan. Aamir is currently shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Turkey and took some time off to meet the first lady.

Emine Erdogan shared her experience of meeting the superstar and said, "I had the great pleasure of meeting Aamir Khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it."

I had the great pleasure of meeting @aamir_khan, the world-renowned Indian actor, filmmaker, and director, in Istanbul. I was happy to learn that Aamir decided to wrap up the shooting of his latest movie ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ in different parts of Turkey. I look forward to it! pic.twitter.com/3rSCMmAOMW — Emine Erdoğan (@EmineErdogan) August 15, 2020

Pictures from their meeting have gone viral on social media. As per a statement on the official website of Presidency of the Republic of Turkey, the 55-year-old star briefed Emine Erdogan about the social responsibility projects he is associated with and the first lady congratulated him for addressing social issues in his films, news agency PTI reported.

"Mr Khan stated that he would complete the shooting of his latest film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which couldn't be completed in India due to COVID-19, in Turkey, and invited First Lady Erdogan to the film set," the press release further read.

However, a section of the internet is not happy to see Aamir meeting the first lady, considering the issues of conflict between India and Turkey.

"Aamir should not have met her despite knowing the issues between the two nations," a Twitter user wrote.

There is also a call to ban Aamir's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' now.

"Let him release his film in Turkey, now no one is interested in India to see it," read a tweet.

Aamir flew to Turkey last week to shoot for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. It is the Hindi remake of Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump' and also features Kareena Kapoor Khan.