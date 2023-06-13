Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi Groove To Aishwarya Rai's Kajra Re At Club, Watch Viral Video

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Bachchan and Moroccan beauty and dancer Nora Fatehi reportedly have wrapped up an untitled dance film directed by Remo D’Souza and the duo assembled under one roof to celebrate the occasion. The entire cast and crew of the film had a wrap-up party in Bandra on Monday night, also attended by the 'Guru' actor and Nora. A video from the party has surfaced on the internet, showing Abhishek reliving the memories of his famous blockbuster peppy track 'Kajra Re' with Nora.

Both Nora and Abhishek are seen dancing their hearts out on the dance floor. In another video, Abhishek is seen shaking his legs to the iconic track of Amitabh Bachchan's Jumma Chumma'. Abhishek's charm and energy on the floor will definitely leave his fans swooning over him.

Nora was papped by the cameraperson in Bandra on Monday night as she stepped out in a black satin backless dress for an event. She stunned everyone with her gorgeous appearance and happily posed for the paps stationed outside the venue. Nora, who often steals attention with her stylish walk, looked effortlessly chic in the black outfit, which she teamed with a pair of pumps and a tiny-mini handbag. Spotting Nora at the event, the crowd soon started clicking her pictures and also attempted to take selfies with her.

The event was also attended by Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan.

NORA FATEHI'S WORK FRONT

On the work front, Nora Fatehi recently wrapped up The Entertainers Tour headlined by Akshay Kumar in the US. Other actors who accompanied Nora included Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa and Aparshakti Khurana. Nora will be seen in '100 percent', which is directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh. She was also seen in the song 'Jedha Nasha' from Ayushmann Khurrana's quirky thriller film 'An Action Hero' which gathered massive responses for her sizzling dance. She was also seen in B Praak and Jaani's music video 'Achha Sila Diya' with Rajkummar Rao.

ABHISHEK BACHCHAN's WORK FRONT

Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen hosting the prestigious IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi. He has a series of project under his belt. He will be seen in the Nikkhil Advani-backed Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil comedy drama 'KD'. He is also a part of R Balki's upcoming film 'Ghoomer'. The film also features Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles.

Abhishek also has filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's untitled slice-of-life drama. The film shoot will start in August 2023. Buzz is that Abhishek will also be a part of the next installment of 'The Big Bull'.