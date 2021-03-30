Actor Ajaz Khan detained by NCB in drugs case

Controversial bollywood actor Ajaz Khan has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau in drug related case.

Ajaz had participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 7 as a wild card entry. He also entered the show in season 8.

He remained one of the most talked about and controversial celebrity inside the house. He has acted in several TV shows and movies.

He was seen in Rakta Charitra, Bhondu, Allah Ke Banday, Rakta Charitra 2, Hai tujhe Salam India to name a few.