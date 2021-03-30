हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Actor Ajaz Khan

Actor Ajaz Khan detained by NCB in drugs case

Controversial bollywood actor Ajaz Khan has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau in drugs case.

Actor Ajaz Khan detained by NCB in drugs case

Controversial bollywood actor Ajaz Khan has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau in drug related case.  

Ajaz had participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss' season 7 as a wild card entry. He also entered the show in season 8.

He remained one of the most talked about and controversial celebrity inside the house. He has acted in several TV shows and movies.

He was seen in Rakta Charitra, Bhondu, Allah Ke Banday, Rakta Charitra 2, Hai tujhe Salam India to name a few.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Actor Ajaz KhanNCB
Next
Story

Kim Kardashian fangirls over Phoebe Dynevor, Rege-Jean Page while bingeing ''Bridgerton''

Must Watch

PT3M40S

Bollywood Breaking: Watch Holi celebration of small screen stars