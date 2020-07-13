हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Divvya Chouksey

Actress Divvya Chouksey succumbs to cancer, shared goodbye note on social media

Model cum actress Divvya Chouksey, who worked in the film "Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara", passed away on Sunday, her demise follows a long battle with cancer. 

Actress Divvya Chouksey succumbs to cancer, shared goodbye note on social media
File photo

Mumbai: Model cum actress Divvya Chouksey, who worked in the film "Hai Apna Dil Toh Awara", passed away on Sunday, her demise follows a long battle with cancer. 

Her death was confirmed by a condolence message posted by her cousin and her friends on their social media accounts.

Divvya`s cousin Soumya Amish Verma confirmed the news on Facebook.

श्रधान्जली कुमारी दिव्या चौकसे मुझें बड़े दुख के साथ ये बताना पड़ रहा है की मेरी cousin divya Chouksey का cancer (...

Posted by Soumya Amish Verma on Sunday, 12 July 2020

"Mujhe bade dukh ke saath yeh batana padh raha hai ki meri cousin Divvya Chouksey ka cancer ki wajah se bohot chhoti si umar mein aaj nidhan ho gaya hai (It is heartbreaking to inform you all that my cousin Divvya Chouksey died at a very young age due to cancer)," Soumya wrote.

While actor Sahil Anand wrote a condolence message on his Instagram account for Divvya.

"You will be missed badly by your bhaiya @divvyachouksey .... your passion, your dream, your go getter attitude, your positivity towards our industry was unmatched to anyone I have met but maybe god had some other plans for you ...I am sure you are in a better place now and in peace ...your bhaiya loves you and will always love you. You will always be alive in my memories and in my heart," Sahil wrote.

A few hours before her demise, Divvya had posted a heartbreaking note for her Instagram followers.

"Words cannot suffice what I want to convey, the more the less, since it`s been months am absconded and bombarded with plethora of messages. It`s time I tell you guys, I am on my death bed. S**t happens. I am strong. Be there another life of non suffering. No questions please. Only god knows how much you mean to me. DC Bye," she had written.

Divvya was seen in several ad films and televsion shows.

Tags:
Divvya ChoukseyDivvya Chouksey deathDivvya Chouksey cancer
Next
Story

My unending gratitude, love to people who expressed their concern, prayers, wishes for us: Amitabh Bachchan
  • 8,49,553Confirmed
  • 22,674Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M6S

Mahanagaron Ki Badi Khabar: Top News stories of the day, July 12, 2020