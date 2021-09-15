हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Garam Masala actress Nikita Rawal held hostage at aunt's flat, robbed off Rs 7 lakh at gunpoint!

Nikita Rawal has worked in films such as Mr. Hot Mr. Kool, Black & White, The Hero - Abhimanyu and Ammaa Ki Boli among others. She was also seen in Akshay Kumar and John Abraham starrer Garam Masala (2005). 

New Delhi: Actress Nikita Rawal had a narrow escape recently when she visited Delhi for a shoot. Recalling her harrowing experience, the actress told Pinkvilla.com about how she was held hostage at aunt't residence in Shastri Nagar, New Delhi and robbed off Rs 7 lakh.

"I still can’t get out of this trauma and can’t believe that I’m alive. I would have died if I didn’t fight it …I literally locked myself in the wardrobe to save myself ..I was home alone. My aunt was also not there. It's the most traumatic incident of my life", Nikita Rawal said. 

The actress told the portal that a group of men, wearing masks barged into her aunt's flat and she was taken hostage with a gun pointed at her. Nikita was robbed off all her money.

The actress and her aunt have filed a police complaint and the case is being investigated. 

Next, she will be seen in Roti Kapda and Romance alongside Arshad Warsi and Chunky Pandey.

 

