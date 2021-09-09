Namaste England actress Alankrita Sahai robbed off Rs 6 lakh at knifepoint in Chandigarh!

New Delhi: In a shocking development, former Miss India Earth 2014 and actress Alankrita Sahai had a narrow escape in Chandigarh as she was robbed off Rs 6 lakh at her newly shifted rented accommodation.

According to a report published in The Tribune, this incident took place in sector 27, Chandigarh and that too in a broad daylight when the Alankrita had kept the door open for her maid to come. It has been learnt, 3 suspects barged into her flat around 12.30 pm and one of them picked a knife from the house to threaten her.

The report alleges that the victim was assaulted by the suspects.

Alankrita and her parents moved to the city a month back and when the incident took place, she was alone in the house. Reportedly, her parents had been away for the last ten days.

In a horrifying experience reported by The Tribune, the suspects took her ATM cards, Pin code, and one of them even took out Rs 20,000 cash. The victim somehow managed to lock herself in a room first and later in the washroom.

It has been learnt that the victim gave away Rs 6 lakh to the suspects after they continued to threaten her, and fearing for her life, she threw away the money.

The police has taken up the investigation and CCTV footage is being monitored.

“One of the suspects involved in the crime had visited the victim’s house to deliver furniture which she had recently purchased,” a police official told The Tribune.

Alankrita had recently ordered furniture from one Manmohan earlier in August, who delegated the work to others.

The case has been filed at Sector 26 police station in Chandigarh.

Alankrita has not given any official statement to the media about the incident as yet.

On the work front, she was last seen in Arjun Kapoor starrer 'Namaste England' and featured in several music videos such as Coka, Allah Ve with Jassi Gill.