Actress Raashi Khanna Carries On Her Green Birthday Tradition By Planting Trees

Instead of extravagant parties and lavish gifts, Raashii Khanna chooses to celebrate her birthday in a way that leaves a lasting impact on the environment.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
Actress Raashi Khanna Carries On Her Green Birthday Tradition By Planting Trees Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In the hustle and bustle of the entertainment industry, where glamour often takes center stage, actress Raashii Khanna stands out for her unique and eco-conscious birthday celebration tradition. 

Instead of extravagant parties and lavish gifts, Raashii Khanna chooses to celebrate her birthday in a way that leaves a lasting impact on the environment. The actress has made it a tradition to plant trees on her birthday, creating a meaningful and sustainable way to mark the occasion by planting a sapling every birthday. 

Raashii Khanna shared this green journey with her followers by posting pictures of the tree plantation ritual on her social media accounts. She captioned her post on Instagram "I grow plants for various reasons: to please my eye, to please my soul, to take a little responsibility, but mostly for the joy that it brings me. Just another birthday carrying this wonderful tradition forward."

On the work front, Raashii made her OTT debut in the Ajay Devgn co-starrer psychological-thriller Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. She also received applause for her amazing performance in Shahid Kapoor's Farzi. 

Currently gearing for her big Bollywood debut as lead with Dharma Production’s first action entertainer ‘Yodha’ along with Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna is amongst the nation's most popular stars with imprints across platforms and languages.

