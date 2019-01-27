हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aditi Rao Hydari set to be showstopper at LFW

Mumbai: Actress Aditi Rao Hydari will walk the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Summer/Resort 2019 ramp for designer Sailesh Singhania.

Aditi has been confirmed to be the showstopper at Singhania's showcase, a statement said.

She will flaunt an ensemble from his Shaahanaa collection which has been described as one that represents the splendour of Indian royalty. The collection features a combination of zari fabric and silk tissue.

For the designer, the idea is to celebrate sustainability, and promote 'Make In India'.

LFW will take place here from January 30 to February 3.

