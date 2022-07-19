New Delhi: Fans are deeply worried for singer Adnan Sami after he deleted all his posts from Instagram and dropped a five seconds video titled ‘Alvida’. The singer was very active on social media and would often share work updates and his personal family photos. His recent pictures from his family vacation in the Maldives were widely circulated online and became a sensation.

Adnan Sami deletes all posts from Instagram

After deleting all posts from his social media account, Adnan Sami dropped a five second soundless video that had ‘Alvida’ (goodbye) written on it. He also captioned his post, “A L V I D A…”. Fans are worried for the ‘Bhar Do Jholi Meri’ singer and dropped comments inquiring about his well-being.





Fans worry for Adnan Sami

Taking to the comment section, one of them wrote, “Why though? (sic)”. Another commented, “Sir kiya howa (sic)”. A third wrote, “Kabhi alvida na kehna Adnan bhai (sic). Another fan speculated, Is it Alvida wala Alvida or Alvida waala song? (sic)”. One more inquired, “What happened Adnan sir? (sic).” Others guessed this could be a promotional move and said, “The song is coming kya ?!?!?! (sic)”.

While most fans were concerned for the singer’s wellbeing, few guessed that this could be a song announcement.

Adnan Sami hails from Pakistan and acquired Indian citizenship in 2016. The singer is known for his massive weight loss. When his song ‘Lift Karadey’ became a huge hit in 2000, he reportedly weighed 230 kg. In 2020, he was conferred with the Padma Shri Award for his contribution to the field of performing arts.