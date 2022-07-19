NewsLifestylePeople
ENTERTAINMENT

Adnan Sami deletes all posts from Instagram, drops ‘Alvida’ video, fans are worried

Singer Adnan Sami has deleted all of his pictures and videos on Instagram. He also shared a post and captioned it ‘Alvida (Goodbye).’

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tahira Khan|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2022, 03:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Adnan Sami deletes all posts from Instagram, drops ‘Alvida’ video, fans are worried

New Delhi: Fans are deeply worried for singer Adnan Sami after he deleted all his posts from Instagram and dropped a five seconds video titled ‘Alvida’. The singer was very active on social media and would often share work updates and his personal family photos. His recent pictures from his family vacation in the Maldives were widely circulated online and became a sensation.

Adnan Sami deletes all posts from Instagram

After deleting all posts from his social media account, Adnan Sami dropped a five second soundless video that had ‘Alvida’ (goodbye) written on it. He also captioned his post, “A L V I D A…”. Fans are worried for the ‘Bhar Do Jholi Meri’ singer and dropped comments inquiring about his well-being.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adnan Sami (@adnansamiworld)


Fans worry for Adnan Sami

Taking to the comment section, one of them wrote, “Why though? (sic)”. Another commented, “Sir kiya howa (sic)”. A third wrote, “Kabhi alvida na kehna Adnan bhai (sic). Another fan speculated, Is it Alvida wala Alvida or Alvida waala song? (sic)”. One more inquired, “What happened Adnan sir? (sic).” Others guessed this could be a promotional move and said, “The song is coming kya ?!?!?! (sic)”.

While most fans were concerned for the singer’s wellbeing, few guessed that this could be a song announcement.

Adnan Sami hails from Pakistan and acquired Indian citizenship in 2016. The singer is known for his massive weight loss. When his song ‘Lift Karadey’ became a huge hit in 2000, he reportedly weighed 230 kg. In 2020, he was conferred with the Padma Shri Award for his contribution to the field of performing arts.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why Indian children are in depression?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of childhood drowning in depression
DNA Video
DNA: Xi Jinping laid 'conditions' for Islam in China
DNA Video
DNA: Gyanvapi Temple -- What can India learn from Spain?
DNA Video
DNA: Is 'Places of Worship Act' a result of Muslim appeasement?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the true history of Aurangzeb?
DNA Video
DNA: Global Warming -- Deadly heat wave hits Europe
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; July 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'