Kareena Kapoor

After 'Dance India Dance' shoot, Kareena Kapoor happily leaves for London to join Saif Ali Khan and Taimur

Kareena Kapoor, who is currently spending time in London with her family, is one of the celebrity judges at 'Dance India Dance' and to shoot for the dance reality show, she flies to Mumbai so often.

After 'Dance India Dance' shoot, Kareena Kapoor happily leaves for London to join Saif Ali Khan and Taimur
Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor is such a busy star. Every other week, the actress keeps shuttling between London and Mumbai to keep up with her work. Kareena, who is currently spending time in London with husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur, is one of the celebrity judges at 'Dance India Dance' and to shoot for the dance reality show, she flies to Mumbai so often.

On Thursday morning, Kareena landed in Mumbai and later in the night, she flew back. For a comfortable travel, she repeated the same outfit - a printed midi dress by Chanel - and accentuated it with a denim jacket. 

At the airport, she was spotted speaking on the phone and looked so happy. Take a look:

(Images Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Before leaving for London, Kareena was spotted outside best friend Malaika Arora's home.

Meanwhile, Kareena looked breathtaking in a black pantsuit by Nikhil Thampi, which she donned for 'Dance India Dance'. Have you seen the pictures yet?

Kareena, Saif and Taimur left for London earlier in June. After a brief holiday, Saif started filming 'Jawaani Jaaneman' there while Kareena joined Irrfan Khan for 'Angrezi Medium' shoot. 

Saif and Kareena's families also visited them in London. Right now, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are having a gala time with the Pataudis.  

Kareena Kapoor
