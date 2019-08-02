Ahead of Friendship Day, Deepika Padukone's best friend pens a heartwarming letter for the actress-Read

close

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone got the sweetest surprise in the form of a letter from her best friend ahead of friendship day. Her friend Sneha Ramchander penned a heartfelt letter to DP and also revealed an unknown side of the actress in her piece.

The note has been published on Deepika's website. The letter read, "Do you know someone whose presence feels like a warm hug and a hot cup of cocoa? Someone you can chat with for hours on end AND co-exist with happily in moments of silence and nothingness. Someone who has undeniably kind eyes…whose gaze makes you feel cared for in that moment. Someone who’s so hyper-organized that her most prized possession is most likely a label-maker, and she will gladly reorganize your home for you with it. Do you know someone who will steal, I mean collect, miniature bottles of your favorite shampoo from hotels, when she travels, because she knows you love them? I do! I do! That’s my darling friend, DP. It’s a happy day for friends like us."

There cannot be anything more beautiful than a piece of letter from your best friend. 

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen opposite Vikrant Massey in the upcoming movie Chhapaak which has been helmed  by Meghna Gulzar. Deepika will also feature in the multi - starrer movie '83 opposite her husband Ranveer Singh. 

