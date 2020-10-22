Ahead of wedding, Neha Kakkar shares pics of how Rohanpreet Singh proposed to her

New Delhi: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are all set to tie the knot soon and ahead of their wedding, the couple has been treating their fans to some lovely photos and videos from their love life.

After posting glimpses from their roka ceremony, Neha has now shared photos from when Rohanpreet proposed to her. "The day he proposed to me. Rohanpreet Singh, life is more beautiful with you," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Rohanpreet also shared the same photos on his Instagram timeline and expressed his love for Neha in an adorable way.

“Hey my love first of all, I wanna tell you that.. from the day I met you my connection with my smile has become more stronger! Jis din hamara Roka hua, Uss din mujhe aisa mehsoos huya ki mera sabse haseen khwaab sach hogya. Aur main chahta hun hamari life ka har ek momment he itni khushiyon se bhara ho.. Touchwood! Sanu kade kise di v nazar na lage. I promise I will take all of your pain and in return I will give you all the happiness of this world. Waheguru ji sukh rakhan Mata Rani sukh rakhein,” he wrote.

Here are the photos.

Now, take a look at the video from Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s roka ceremony.

Neha has reportedly flown to Delhi with family for the wedding, which is expected to take place in a couple of days.

Ahead of the wedding, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh also unveiled their much-awaited music video ‘Nehu Da Vyah’.