Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Pakistani doppelganger is a spitting image of the actress, stuns internet

NEW DELHI: Known for her acting chops and timeless beauty, Bollywood actor and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has several names on her list of doppelgangers. The latest to make an addition to the list is Aamna Imran, who has caught the attention of people on the internet.

Aamna is a beauty blogger from Pakistan who is quite active on social media. She has become a viral sensation on the internet for being an exact replica of the Bollywood actress. Aamna Sharif, who seems to be quite an active social media user, has shared several photos and videos on her Instagram page, recreating Aishwarya's look from her popular movies and songs. According to an entertainment portal, she lives in the United States.

Take a look at some of her pictures, where she bears an uncanny resemblance to the actress:

This is not the first time when a girl has been making headlines for carrying a similar resemblance to the Bollywood diva. Earlier, actresses like Sneha Ullal and Dia Mirza were also compared to Aishwarya when they made their debut in the Hindi film industry.

Aishwarya recently attended the wedding of her cousin along with her doting husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aardhya Bachchan. Several fans pages shared their photos from the wedding festivity that went viral on the internet.

On the professional front, she will next be seen in 'Ponniyin Selvan', a historical drama by filmmaker Mani Ratnam.