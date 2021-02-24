हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Aaradhya Bachchan

Aaradhya Bachchan dancing with mom Aishwarya Rai and dad Abhishek Bachchan on Desi Girl is the best thing on internet today - Watch

Aaradhya Bachchan dancing with mom Aishwarya Rai and dad Abhishek Bachchan on Desi Girl is the best thing on internet today - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The adorable 9-year-old Aaradhya Bachchan recently accompanied mommy Aishwarya Rai and dad Abhishek Bachchan to a family wedding. What caught everyone's attention were the pictures and videos of the trio from the function. It was Aishwarya's cousin Shloka Shetty's wedding. 

A video that has caught everyone's fancy right now is Aaradhya Bachchan dancing to Desi Girl song along with mommy Aishwarya and daddy cool Abhishek Bachchan

Several fan clubs have shared photos and videos of the Bollywood power couple on social media. 

In the video, dressed in a pretty red gown, baby Aaradhya can be seen enjoying her family time with parents and relatives on stage. 

Aishwarya is an avid social media user, who quite often drops a picture or two with her daughter. 

On the work front, Abhishek has his kitty full with films such as 'Dasvi', 'The Big Bull' and 'Bob Biswas' keeping him busy. He was last seen in the web series Breathe: Into the Shadows and Anurag Basu's much-acclaimed 'Ludo'. 

 

