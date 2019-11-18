close

Kajol

Ajay Devgn unveils first look of Kajol as Savitribai Malusare from Tanhaji

Ajay Devgn unveils first look of Kajol as Savitribai Malusare from Tanhaji

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kajol, who was last in Helicopter Eela is all set to return to the big screen with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ajay Devgn on Monday took to Twitter to unveil her first look from the movie.

Taking to Twitter, Ajay wrote, "Savitribai Malusare - Tanhaji ke saahas ka sahara... aur unke bal ki shakti (Savitribai Malusare - The support of Tanhaji’s courage - the power of his strength.)"

Kajol looks breathtaking as Savitribai Malusare and what makes it even more special is that she has never played a character like this before. In the poster, Kajol is seen in a simple saree and a mangalsutra dangling around her neck and dons a Maharashtrian nose ring.

In the film, Ajay plays the titular role of warrior Tanaji Malusare, who was a key warrior in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj—the founder of the Maratha empire.

While Saif Ali Khan plays Udaybhan Rathod in the period drama, his look in the film was compared to Game of Thrones's Jon Snow. 

Helmed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is all set to hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

