Akshay Kumar shares a fun BTS video from 'Bala' song—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is an avid social media user and has a mammoth fan-following. He often shares deets from his personal as well as professional life on Instagram and fans await his uploads.

In his latest Instagram post, Akshay shared a BTS video of the song 'Bala' from his latest release 'Housefull 4'.

Check it out here:

The song 'Bala' titled as 'Shaitan Ka Saala' from 'Housefull 4' took the internet by storm the moment it was unveiled. The peppy track has been sung by Sohail Sen with lyrics by Farhad Samji.

Coming to 'Housefull 4', the no-brainer entertainer has Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh and Pooja Hegde besides Akshay in the lead roles.

Even though it got mixed reviews, the fourth instalment of the 'Housefull' franchise set the box office on fire from day one.

'Housefull 4' has been helmed by Farhad Samji with Sajid Nadiadwala as the producer.

The film also stars Boman Irani, Chunky Panday and others in supporting roles.