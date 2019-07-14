close

Akshay Kumar

Akshay wishes luck to women scientists leading Chandrayaan-2 mission

Mumbai: With the Project Director and the Mission Director of India's upcoming second moon mission Chandrayaan- 2 being women, actor Akshay Kumar has sent his best wishes to the scientists for the launch.

"India's second space mission to the moon, Chandrayaan-2 is led by two women scientists of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), a first in India's history. Sending my best to the rocket women and ISRO team, more power to you," Akshay tweeted on Sunday.

Chandrayaan-2 is India's most ambitious second lunar mission. It will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on-board the heavy-lift rocket Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle - Mark III (GSLV Mk III), nicknamed 'Bahubali', at 2.51 a.m. on July 15. 

On the work front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of "Mission Mangal", which is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), or the Mangalyaan project to put a space probe into Mars' orbit, launched by ISRO min November 2013.

