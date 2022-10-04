Alaya F's morning routine is an inspiration for us all- WATCH

New Delhi: Alaya F has had an interesting journey in the Indian film industry till this point as she has chosen a different path in comparison to other debutants who usually sign one movie after another after their debut.

But the actress has chosen not to do that, but it doesn't mean she has remained out of the public eye as she is someone who is very active on social media and, be it with fitness, makeup, or fashion, she has always been seen bringing some major motivation to her fans.

While maintaining her constant spree of coming up with motivational things, she is here with a video capturing a glimpse of her perfect Monday start.

While taking to her social media, the actress shared a video capturing her morning skincare routine followed by her early morning drinks, and then a good time with her pet which is taken ahead well with book reading and then cherished with her Yoga session. While sharing a caption to this video, she wrote - "Started this week with peace and productivity".

Here is the post shared by the actress:

Talking about her upcoming films, Alaya F has a really very interesting lineup with films like U-Turn with Ekta Kapoor, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.