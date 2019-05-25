Alia Bhatt parties with Ranbir Kapoor and his cousins Karisma, Armaan, Aadar-See pic

New Delhi: Taking a break from their busy schedules, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spent a perfect weekend with his cousins. The couple partied with Ranbir's cousins Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, and Armaan Jain and his rumored Anissa Alia Malhotra.

Karisma took to Instagram to share the collections. He wrote, "Cousins..@therealarmaanjain @aadarjain #ranbir @aliaabhatt @anissamalhotra Missing bebo and saif #onlylove #family."

Aadar also shared the same picture and wrote 'Saturday' under it. Kareena Kapoor, on the other hand, was celebrating Kunal Khemmu's birthday with Soha Ali Khan and her freinds.

Ranbir and Alia have been in a relationship for over a year now. They started dating on the sets of Brahamastra, which will be released in 2020.

Ranbir, Alia along with the entire team of Brahmastra unveiled the logo of the film during the Kumbh Mela using over 150 drones.

'Brahmastra' is reportedly the first part of the trilogy, also featuring Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. This is the first time that Ranbir, Alia and Big B will be seen sharing screen space together.

'Naagin' fame Mouni Roy also plays an important role in Ayan Mukerji directorial. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has backed the project.