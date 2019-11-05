Alia Bhatt shares the cover of sister Shaheen Bhatt's book 'I've Never Been (Un)Happier'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has shared the cover of her sister Shaheen Bhatt's book titled 'I've Never Been (Un) Happier'. The book is an account of Shaheen's battle with depression.

Sharing the cover on Instagram, Alia wrote, "The paperback version of my brilliant sisters brilliant book is ready!!! For all those who have suffered from depression, all those who know someone close who’s suffered from depression and for those who have no idea what depression is and want to take a closer look into understanding what it means.. PRE ORDER now!!!!!."

Earlier, Shaheen too shared the cover of her book and gave a brief info about it. Taking to Instagram, Shaheen wrote, "My book I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier is finally going be available in paperback!

The response to the highly personal digital version of the book was incredible and the paperback version has been personalised even more. I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier is an account of my life with depression. It is my heart laid bare on a page and with it I hope to lend my voice to the growing conversation about mental health in India."

Shaheen is Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan's elder daughter. She has always spoken about her battle with depression. In 2016, Shaheen opened up about her mental illness.