Alia Bhatt to raise funds for animals via baking

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will raise funds for an animal welfare organization through actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor's online fundraising platform, Fankind.

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will raise funds for an animal welfare organization through actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor's online fundraising platform, Fankind.

As part of a campaign on Fankind, a fan will get a chance to bake a cake with the star under the guidance of Indian Pastry Chef Pooja Dhingra. Fans have to donate a minimum amount of Rs.300 or multiples thereof and at the end of the campaign period, one fan will be randomly selected to bake a cake with the "Udta Punjab" actress

"The welfare of animals is a cause I truly believe in and funds raised through this unique experience will support World For All, a charitable organization based in Mumbai that works towards creating a better and safer environment for the cats and dogs living on our streets," Alia said in a statement.

Effectively, 70 per cents of the donations will go to 'World For All'; an NGO which Alia is closely associated with. This Mumbai-based animal welfare organization has revolutionized the model of stray animal adoptions.

 

Alia BhattWorld For AllArjun KapoorAnshula Kapoor
