Alia Bhatt to raise funds for animals via baking

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will raise funds for an animal welfare organization through actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor's online fundraising platform, Fankind.

As part of a campaign on Fankind, a fan will get a chance to bake a cake with the star under the guidance of Indian Pastry Chef Pooja Dhingra. Fans have to donate a minimum amount of Rs.300 or multiples thereof and at the end of the campaign period, one fan will be randomly selected to bake a cake with the "Udta Punjab" actress

"The welfare of animals is a cause I truly believe in and funds raised through this unique experience will support World For All, a charitable organization based in Mumbai that works towards creating a better and safer environment for the cats and dogs living on our streets," Alia said in a statement.

Effectively, 70 per cents of the donations will go to 'World For All'; an NGO which Alia is closely associated with. This Mumbai-based animal welfare organization has revolutionized the model of stray animal adoptions.