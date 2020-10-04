All eyes on CBI: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti posts after AIIMS rejects murder theory

New Delhi: "All eyes on CBI," Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared on social media recently after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) panel ruled out murder claims in the late star's death case.

Shweta shared a series of posts saying "we will win" and "test of faith" along with photos of Sushant. One of her posts read, "The test of faith is when you can stay strong and unshaken during the testing time....I urge my extended family to have faith in God and pray from all your heart....Pray that the truth comes out. #AllEyesOnCBI."

In a major development on Saturday, the AIIMS forensic team, which submitted its report with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in relation to Sushant's death ruled out the 'murder' angle. It was learnt that the five-member team may have called it a case of suicide, rejecting the claims of poisoning and strangling made by the actor's family and their lawyer.

This development comes in at a time when the late actor's family, friends and fans across the globe are seeking justice for Sushant. Several social media campaigns are being organised in ensuring that he gets justice and the mystery around his death is solved.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. His death case was initially probed by the Mumbai Police but after Supreme Court orders, the CBI started its probe.

Soon, a money-laundering probe was also launched by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) involving Sushant's actress girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik and her family.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) too joined the investigation when drugs-related theories were revealed through some retrieved WhatsApp chats of Rhea and Sushant's manager Samuel Miranda.