AIIMS Forensic team rejects murder theory in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, CBI to probe 'abetment to suicide' angle

New Delhi: In a major development, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Forensic Department which submitted its report with the CBI in relation to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has ruled out 'murder' angle.

The AIIMS forensic panel which was set up to assist the CBI in the medical investigation into the death of Sushant has ruled out murder claims, as per sources.

It has been learnt that the five-member team may have called it a case of suicide, rejecting the claims of poisoning and strangling made by the actor's family and their lawyer.

This development comes in at a time when late actor's family, friends and fans across the globe are seeking justice for Sushant. Several social media campaigns are being organised in ensuring that he gets justice and the mystery around his death is solved.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The case was initially probed by the Mumbai Police but after massive public demand, the case went to CBI.

Soon, Enforcement Directorate came into picture and probe began in the money-laundering angle involving Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik and her family.

Another premiere agency the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) joined the investigation when consumption of drugs was revealed through some retrieved WhatsApp chats of Rhea and Sushant's manager Samuel Miranda.