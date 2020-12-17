Always been proud of being a working mother, says mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor

New Delhi: Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan is a stunner. The actress, who continued working during her first pregnancy, can be seen juggling various projects while she is expecting her second child.

Kareena currently hosts the third season of ‘What Women Want’ where she interviews celebrities, including actors and social media influencers. In her recent interaction with Bombay Times, the ‘Heroine’ actress said that she never planned on not working during her pregnancy and she is a proud working mother.

“Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother,” Kareena said.

When asked about her opinion on the topic of ‘period leave’, the actress said that periods is a “natural thing” and companies should “understand” if women cannot come to work as they experience different levels of pain during menstruation.

“Every woman’s body is different, and their comfort levels are different. Some people have back pain or terrible cramps, and if a woman cannot come to work, every company should understand that. For instance, I might not get cramps, but I could not have possibly done certain songs when I had my periods, so I have managed my work around that. Companies or production houses should understand that. This is a natural thing, and women should do what’s best for them,” Kareena was quoted by Bombay Times as saying.

Kareena always gives major fashion goals be it during or post-pregnancy. She recently shared a picture flaunting her baby bump for a shoot. The post went viral in no time.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan had announced the second pregnancy in August 2020.