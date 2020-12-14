Kareena Kapoor glows as she flaunts her baby bump for shoot - Take a look

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday flaunted her baby bump and her pregnancy glow as she went on set to wrap up the shoot of her collaboration with Puma before welcoming her second child.

The Bollywood star took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture, in which she gave a maternity spin to her pink athleisure. The mom-to-be looked radiant as she posed for the camera while flaunting her baby bump.

With a more natural make-up look, the actor personified beauty as she left her hair down and it curled up in beachy waves in the open air. In the picture, the ‘Jab We Met’ star is seen with one hand on her baby bump while she clicked a selfie with the other.

Referring to her baby in her belly, Kapoor captioned the post saying "Two of us on the sets."

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, more than 4 lakh fans liked it and many celebrities including Manish Malhotra, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kiara Advani left red heart emoticons. BFF Amrita Arora wrote “stunning” with red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor was last seen in ‘Good Newwz’ with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Most recently, the actor wrapped up shooting for her film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-starring Aamir Khan. She is also a part of Karan Johar`s shelved film ‘Takht’.