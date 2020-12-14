हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor glows as she flaunts her baby bump for shoot - Take a look

Actress Kareena Kapoor looks stunning as she poses in new workour gear

Kareena Kapoor glows as she flaunts her baby bump for shoot - Take a look
Credit: Instagram/ @kareenakapoorkhan

New Delhi: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday flaunted her baby bump and her pregnancy glow as she went on set to wrap up the shoot of her collaboration with Puma before welcoming her second child.

The Bollywood star took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture, in which she gave a maternity spin to her pink athleisure. The mom-to-be looked radiant as she posed for the camera while flaunting her baby bump. 

With a more natural make-up look, the actor personified beauty as she left her hair down and it curled up in beachy waves in the open air. In the picture, the ‘Jab We Met’ star is seen with one hand on her baby bump while she clicked a selfie with the other.

Referring to her baby in her belly, Kapoor captioned the post saying "Two of us on the sets."

 

 

With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, more than 4 lakh fans liked it and many celebrities including Manish Malhotra, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kiara Advani left red heart emoticons. BFF Amrita Arora wrote “stunning” with red heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor was last seen in ‘Good Newwz’ with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Most recently, the actor wrapped up shooting for her film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-starring Aamir Khan. She is also a part of Karan Johar`s shelved film ‘Takht’. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kareena KapoorKareena Kapoor pregnanyKareena Kapoor Instagram
Next
Story

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira welcomes new member to the family, pictures go viral
  • 98,84,100Confirmed
  • 1,43,355Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M10S

Online fund transfer RTGS facility will be available for 24-hour: Shaktikant Das