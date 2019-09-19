Amitabh Bachchan finds the Hindi word for 'Selfie' and we bet you will have to read it twice! See inside

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is an avid Twitter user and often shares his thoughts on the micro-blogging site. Be it inspiring us with wonderful poetry, wishing celebs from the film industry on their birthdays, or sharing random interesting facts, Big B's Twitter handle is full of noteworthy tweets!

In his recent tweet, the actor has coined the perfect Hindi word for the term 'selfie'.

Sharing his discovery with the world, Big B wrote, “T 3290 - For long there was an attempt to find a suitable Hindi word for 'Selfie' .. many suggestions came to me .. so .. not entirely satisfied I decided to coin one myself :

ITS :

'वदय सह उसच :'

व्यतिगत दूरभाषित यंत्र से हस्त उत्पादित स्व चित्र "

T 3290 - For long there was an attempt to find a suitable Hindi word for 'Selfie' .. many suggestions came to me .. so .. not entirely satisfied I decided to coin one myself :

ITS : 'वदय सह उसच :'

.

.

.

.

.

व्यतिगत दूरभाषित यंत्र से हस्त उत्पादित स्व चित्र

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 16, 2019

We bet you had to read that word twice in order to understand what it really means!

On the work front, Bachchan Senior will be seen with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Brahmastra'. The film has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced and marks the Megastar's first film with Alia and Ranbir. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, 'Brahmastra' is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and will hit the screens next year.