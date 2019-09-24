Amitabh Bachchan gets Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Here's the list of all recipient of this award so far

Iconic Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was on Tuesday (September 24) conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar congratulated Amitabh Bachchan for this achievement and tweeted, "The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and the international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him. @narendramodi @SrBachchan.

The award was instituted in honour of the legendary film producer-director Dadasaheb Phalke, also known as Father of Indian cinema, in 1969. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award consists of a shawl, cash award of Rs 10 lakh and Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) Medal. The first recipient of this award was Devika Rani.

List of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards winners from 1969 till date:

1969 – MS. DEVIKA RANI (1908-1994)

1970-MR. BIRENDRANATH SIRCAR (1901-1980)

1971-MR. PRITHVIRAJ KAPOOR (1906-1972)

1972-MR. PANKAJ MULLICK (1905-1978)

1973-MS. SULOCHANA (RUBY MYERS) (1907-1983)

1974-MR. BOMMIREDDY NARASIMHA REDDY (MR. B.N. REDDY) (1908-1977)

1975-MR. DHIRENDRANATH GANGULY (1893-1978)

1976-MS. KANAN DEVI (1916-1992)

1977-MR. NITIN BOSE (1897-1986)

1978-MR. RAICHAND BORAL (1930-1981)

1979-MR. SOHRAB MODI (1897-1984)

1980-MR. PAIDE JAIRAJ (1909-2000)

1981-MR. NAUSHAD (1919-2006)

1982-MR.L.V.PRASAD (1908-1994)

1983-MS. DURGA KHOTE (1905-1991)

1984-SATYAJIT RAY (1921-1992)

1985-MR. V.SHANTARAM (1901-1990)

1986-MR. B. NAGI REDDY ( 1912-2004)

1987-MR. RAJ KAPOOR (1924-1988)

1988-MR. ASHOK KUMAR ( 1911-2001)

1989-MS. LATA MANGESHKAR (Born on 28th September 1929-Aged 88 Years)

1990-MR. AKKINENI NAGESWARA RAO (1923-2014)

1991-MR. BHALJI PENDHARKAR (1897-1994)

1992-DR. BHUPEN HAZARIKA ( 1926-2011)

1993-MR. MAJROOH SULTANPURI (1919-2000)

1994-MR. DILIPKUMAR (Born on 12th December 1922- Aged 95 Years)

1995-DR. RAJ KUMAR (1929-2006)

1996-MR. SIVAJI GANESAN (1928-2001)

1997-MR. KAVI PRADEEP (1915-1998)

1998-MR. BALDEV RAJ CHOPRA (B.R.CHOPRA) (1914-2008)

1999-MR. HRISHIKESH MUKHERJEE ( 1922-2006)

2000-MS. ASHA BHOSLE (Born on 8th September 1933-Aged 84 Years)

2001-MR. YAS CHOPRA (1932-2012)

2002-MR. DEV ANAND (1923-2011)

2003-MR. MRINAL SEN (Born on 14th May 1923- Aged 94 years)

2004-MR. ADOOR GOPALA KRISHNAN ( Born on 03rd July 1941- Aged 76 Years)

2005-MR. SHYAM BENEGAL (Born on 14th December 1934 – Aged 83 Years)

2006-MR. TAPAN SINHA ( 1924-2009)

2007-MR. MANNA DEY ( 1919-2013)

2008-MR. V.K.MURTHY (1923-2014)

2009-MR. DAGUPATI RAMA NAIDU (D. RAMA NAIDU)(1936-2015)

2010-MR. K.BALACHANDER (1930-2014)

2011-MR. SOUMITRA CHATTERJEE ( Born on 19th January 1935- Aged 83 Years)

2012-MR. PRAN KISHAN SIKAN / PRAN (1920-2013)

2013-MR. GULZAR ( Born on 18th August 1934- Aged 83 Years)

2014-MR. SHASI KAPOOR (1938-2017)

2015-MR. MANOJKUMAR (Born on 24th July 1937- Aged 80 Years)

2016-MR. KASINATHUNI VISWANATH / K. VISWANATH (Born on 19th February 1930-Aged 88 Years)

2017-MR. VINODH KHANNA (1946-2017)