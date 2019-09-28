Amitabh Bachchan says that Taapsee Pannu is an accomplished artist

close

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has explored many genres, but says working in mystery thriller "Badla" has been the most rewarding experience for him.

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has explored many genres, but says working in mystery thriller "Badla" has been the most rewarding experience for him.

After working on Sujoy Ghosh's "Badla", Big B will team up with actor Emraan Hashmi for yet another mystery thriller.

"Working on this mystery thriller has been a most rewarding experience for me. Sujoy Ghosh, the director of the film, needs to be given credit for putting this intricate tale in a most exciting and watchable manner," Big B said.

"Taapsee Pannu, who has worked with me before, is a most accomplished artist, and it has been a joy to be working with her again. The writing, the screenplay and the camerawork need special mention - they are responsible in giving this film its immense value," the veteran0 actor said.

"Badla" also stars Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, Manav Kaul and Tanveer Ghani. It is about an interview between a lawyer and a businesswoman, in which the latter insists that she is being wrongfully framed for the murder of her lover. "Badla" will have its World TV Premiere on Zee Cinema on Sunday.

