Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan shares meme on Mumbai's rain pain

Big B found the picture fit to the situation in Mumbai, where the roads are clogged with water as rain continued to disrupt normal life for the fourth consecutive day.

Amitabh Bachchan shares meme on Mumbai&#039;s rain pain
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan lightened up the mood for Mumbaikars with a meme taking a dig at the woes caused by the rain.

On Tuesday, Big B took to Twitter to share a meme which has a snapshot from the video of the popular song "Do lafzon ki hai dil ki kahani". The song, from the film "The Great Gambler", was picturised on Amitabh and Zeenat Aman as they took a boat ride.

Big B found the picture fit to the situation in Mumbai, where the roads are clogged with water as rain continued to disrupt normal life for the fourth consecutive day.

"Jalsa hote hue," Amitabh posted with the picture which also had a blurb saying: "Bhaiya Goregaon lena".

Jalsa is the name of his residence in Juhu.

 

