Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture with late actress Sridevi, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

Bachchan Senior took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a throwback picture with Salman Khan, Aamir and late actress Sridevi.

Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback picture with late actress Sridevi, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user and often shares inspiring posts for his fans. Bachchan Senior took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a throwback picture with Salman Khan, Aamir and late actress Sridevi.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

The caption of the pic is, “MY concert at Wembley Stadium .. first ever by Indian .. I took Sridevi , Aamir and SALMAN for their first concert .. 70,000 people .. historic !! This is the Wembley Stadium before it was rebuilt and altered .. you see the altered now often on Premier League Football..”

On the work front, Mr. Bachchan will be seen with his 'Pink' co-star Taapsee Pannu in 'Badla'. 'Badla' is the remake of the 2016 Spanish thriller 'Contratiempo'. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment. Amitabh plays a lawyer in the film and it is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Big B will also play a pivotal role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy among others. 

