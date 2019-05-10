Amitabh Bachchan, Shoojit Sircar join hands for 'Maa'

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and filmmaker Shoojit Sircar have come together to pay tribute to mothers through a special montage video titled "Maa".

Released two days before Mother's Day on May 12, the video, with music by Anuj Garg and lyrics by Puneet Sharma, is a poignant homage to mothers with a rendition of the stirring lines in Amitabh's voice.

Speaking on the idea behind the video and working with Amitabh again after movies like "Piku" and "Pink", Sircar said in a statement: "This video is not just for those who have lost their mothers, but also those who are fortunate enough to still be in their mom's shadows.

"The idea first came to me through music. Anuj pitched the musical piece to me, as a special birthday surprise for his wife, on behalf of his small son Yajat Garg, who incidentally is the child's voice in the video."

Sircar thought of making a montage video for mothers as the music really moved him.

"I felt none other than Mr. Bachchan could do vocal justice to the lyrics. So, I initially sent him small video clips along with the photo of him with his mother -- the late Shri Teji Bachchan, asking his reaction. He immediately responded saying it was a great idea and agreed to do it," Sircar said.

"For me, it was a powerful moment to shape a tribute which speaks from a child's point of view as well as a person with decades of life gone by. No matter the age, we feel our mother's presence all the time," he added.

Amitabh also tweeted the song's link on Friday.