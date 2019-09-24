close

Amitabh Bachchan to be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Tuesday.

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Tuesday. Congratulating the actor for the same, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter and wrote, "The legend Amitabh Bachchan who entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been selected unanimously for #DadaSahabPhalke award. The entire country and international community is happy. My heartiest Congratulations to him. @narendramodi @SrBachchan.

The award was instituted in honour of the legendary film producer-director Dadasaheb Phalke, also known as Father of Indian cinema, in 1969. It is conferred by Directorate of Film Festivals. It includes a Swarna Kamal and Rs 10 lakh in cash

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Brahmastra'. This will be his first collaboration with Alia and Ranbir. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, 'Brahmastra' is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and will hit in 2020. Post Brahmastra, Big B will also be seen in 'Jhund', 'Chehre' and 'Gulabo Sitabo'.

 

