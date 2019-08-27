close

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan to divide property equally between son Abhishek and daughter Shweta

Earlier this year, Amitabh penned a heartfelt post for Shweta as her debut novel "Paradise Towers" had become one of the bestselling fiction books.

Mumbai: Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that his property will be divided equally between his son Abhishek and daughter Shweta.

The veteran often expresses love for his daughter on social media, and now, the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign ambassador has said that Abhishek alone will not have the full authority to his property.

Recently, on being asked about his will, Amitabh revealed that his property will be divided equally between both his children, "timesofindia.indiatimes.com" reported. 

Praising Shweta for the achievement, Big B took to social media and wrote: "Nothing brings greater pride to a father than this achievement of a daughter. Daughters are special. From this little 'ghunghat (veil)' to the 'best seller'."

Along with the post, the proud father had also shared a childhood photograph of Shweta in which she was seen carrying a red colour veil on her head.

 

 

