Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan walks down memory lane, shares pic from 'Bansi Birju', his first film with wife Jaya!

 Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his actress-politician wife Jaya Bachchan's first film together titled 'Bansi Birju' clocked 49 years on Sunday (September 5).

Amitabh Bachchan walks down memory lane, shares pic from 'Bansi Birju', his first film with wife Jaya!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his actress-politician wife Jaya Bachchan's first film together titled `Bansi Birju` has clocked 49 years of its release in Hindi cinema. Amitabh treated his fans on social media with a black-and-white picture of the film.

The cine icon on late Saturday night posted a monochrome still from the film. In the image, the couple is seen hugging.

"Our first film together .. `Bansi Birju`.. released Sept 1, 1970 .. that`s 49 years ago," Big B wrote as the caption for the image, which currently has 349,000 likes on the photo-sharing website.

 

Directed by Prakash Verma, `Bansi Birju` is about the love story between Birju, a villager and his lady love Bansi who is a sex worker.

Following `Bansi Birju`, Jaya, an FTII graduate and daughter of famous journalist Taroon Coomar Bhaduri, co-starred with Amitabh in `Ek Nazar`.

Amitabh and Jaya got married in June 1973. The two were seen in the film `Zanjeer`, which turned out to be a massive success. They were also seen in a slew of movies such as `Abhimaan`, `Chupke Chupke`, `Mili` and `Sholay`.

Big B and Jaya share two children -- actor Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

