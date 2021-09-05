Amitabh Bachchan walks down memory lane, shares pic from 'Bansi Birju', his first film with wife Jaya!

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his actress-politician wife Jaya Bachchan's first film together titled `Bansi Birju` has clocked 49 years of its release in Hindi cinema. Amitabh treated his fans on social media with a black-and-white picture of the film.

The cine icon on late Saturday night posted a monochrome still from the film. In the image, the couple is seen hugging.

"Our first film together .. `Bansi Birju`.. released Sept 1, 1970 .. that`s 49 years ago," Big B wrote as the caption for the image, which currently has 349,000 likes on the photo-sharing website.

Directed by Prakash Verma, `Bansi Birju` is about the love story between Birju, a villager and his lady love Bansi who is a sex worker.

Following `Bansi Birju`, Jaya, an FTII graduate and daughter of famous journalist Taroon Coomar Bhaduri, co-starred with Amitabh in `Ek Nazar`.

Amitabh and Jaya got married in June 1973. The two were seen in the film `Zanjeer`, which turned out to be a massive success. They were also seen in a slew of movies such as `Abhimaan`, `Chupke Chupke`, `Mili` and `Sholay`.

Big B and Jaya share two children -- actor Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.