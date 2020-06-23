Amrita Rao forgoes rent of tenants due to lockdown: Situation calls for me to be understanding

New Delhi: Actress Amrita Rao has decided not to charge rent for her tenants who are stuck in their respective hometowns due to the lockdown. Amrita received requests from her tenants who had to leave Mumbai to forgo their rents for the past two-three months through her real estate agent. These people cannot travel back to Mumbai owing to the growing COVID-19 cases in the city.

When Amrita was informed about the same by her mother, who looks after her investments, she instantly decided not to take rent from March to May and also waived off the rents for June and July.

"Some of my tenants are in freelance professions like acting and cinematography. Such professions have no guaranteed monthly income, besides the pandemic is a dire situation for all and they decided to be safer with their families back home. I feel the situation calls for me to be understanding and help them in my best capacity," Amrita said.

Meanwhile, the ‘Main Hoon Naa’ Actress has also decided to continue paying salaries to their household staff, who have also travelled to their villages to be with their families.

Amrita appeals to the public to help and be accommodating in whatever little capacity. She also strongly appealed to those tenants who have been occupying flats and have not lost their jobs to not use the lockdown as a mere pretext to skip paying dues and harass their landlords unnecessarily which is also a growing menace during the lockdown.

On the work front, Amrita Rao was last seen in 2019’s ‘Thackeray’. Her next two films are slated to go on floors once the shootings resume.