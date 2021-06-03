हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma holds baby Vamika close to heart, clicked with hubby Virat Kohli ahead of WTC in UK!

Paps managed to click them as Anushka Sharma was seen holding baby Vamika close to her heart in a chest baby carrier.

Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Power couple of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted late night at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. The Bollywood stunner joined cricketer hubby as they left for the World Test Championship against New Zealand in the UK. 

Paps managed to click them as Anushka was seen holding baby Vamika close to her heart in a chest baby carrier. Ace celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared pictures on his social media handles. He wrote in the caption:

The entire Indian team along with the ladies team are on their way to England for their next tournament. All the cricketers were snapped with their spouse and kids as they all arrived in a common bus abd not their individual cars. #viratkohli #anushkasharma 

Anushka Sharma was spotted holding Vamika and as she stepped down from the team bus, managed to hide baby face with her hand. The actress was dressed in smart casuals. 

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is currently producing late Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut film ‘Qala’. It will be streamed on Netflix.

Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai soon after the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) was suspended amid the COVID-19 second wave surge in the country. The duo also kickstarted a fundraiser for coronavirus patients and collected a huge sum for the needy. 

 

