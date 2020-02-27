हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is a vision to behold in these fabulous pics

Anushka Sharma looks totally like a diva in a sequined white bodycon dress with a plunging neckline and large sleeves.

Anushka Sharma is a vision to behold in these fabulous pics
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@anushkasharma

New Delhi: Actress Anushka Sharma has made the spotlight follow her after she shared a few fabulous pictures of herself on social media. She looks totally like a diva in a sequined white bodycon dress with a plunging neckline and large sleeves. For the pictures, which appear to be from a photoshoot, Anushka has opted for minimal accessories, subtle make-up and her hair is neatly tied in a middle-parted ponytail. 

Now, without much ado, take a look at the pictures here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Doesn't she look like a princess?

Anushka's choice of outfits and her style have also garnered praises. She is one of the most stylish stars of the industry and make heads turn wherever she goes. The actress recently attended Femina Beauty Awards 2020 looking gorgeous as always in a black and golden metallic outfit with a plunging neckline, ruffled sleeves and asymmetrical cut. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

For ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani's 2020 calendar too, Anushka grabbed eyeballs looking like this:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2020 Calendar Shot  Happy 25 years of doing what you love @dabbooratnani ! Here’s to many many more 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

On the work front, Anushka, last seen with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Zero', will reportedly star in cricketer Jhulan Goswami's biopic. 

She is currently in New Zealand, where her cricketer husband Virat Kohli is busy with a Test series. 

Tags:
Anushka Sharmaanushka sharma picsanushka sharma instagram pics
