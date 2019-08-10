close

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma wants stricter laws against animal cruelty

The campaign has been named #JusticeForAnimals and Anushka Sharma, who has a huge social media following of about 60 million followers, has asked for stricter laws to punish the offenders.

Mumbai: Actress-producer Anushka Sharma has started a campaign demanding stricter laws against animal cruelty.

The campaign has been named #JusticeForAnimals and Anushka, who has a huge social media following of about 60 million followers, has asked for stricter laws to punish the offenders. 

Anushka has been deeply moved with the incident involving Lucky - a dog who got badly beaten up in Mumbai and died subsequently.

Highlighting several gruesome cases of animal atrocities across India, Anushka posted a note demanding policy change. 

Anushka said: "Lucky was not the only one who faced inhuman cruelty. There are several more cases of dogs being mercilessly attacked and killed across our country. The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 needs to be amended to provide #JusticeForAnimals - we need immediate attention and action on this. There's a need for #StricterLawsAgainstAnimalCruelty."

