Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's winsome smile in these pics will brighten up your day!

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was recently spotted at Film City, Goregaon and looked as pretty and cheerful as a flower!

Anushka Sharma's winsome smile in these pics will brighten up your day!
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is often in the limelight owing to her oh-so-gorgeous looks. The leggy lass was recently spotted at Film City, Goregaon in Mumbai and looked as pretty and cheerful as a flower! She wore a blue bodycon dress with a side slit and mustard footwear with a large bow. The actress was captured in a bubbly mood by the paps as she is all smiles in the pictures.

Check them out here:

(Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Doesn't she look absolutely adorbs?

Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai starrer 'Zero' which released in December 2018. The film also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The trio was earlier seen sharing screen space in late legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.

Despite its star-power, 'Zero' failed to impress the audience at the box office as many felt the script wasn't up to the mark. However, all the actors gave brilliant performances and were lauded for the same.

Anushka hasn't signed any film post 'Zero' and we eagerly await her next.

Anushka Sharmaanushka sharma picszero
