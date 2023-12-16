Ariyana Glory Sets Internet On Fire In Multicolour Bikini, See Pics

Actress Ariyana Glory who captured the attention of the fans during Bigg Boss Telugu 4, set the internet on fire with a recent post on her Instagram. She is renowned for captivating admirers with her immaculate sense of style. Fans were recently treated to stunning photos of Ariyana Glory wearing beachwear. She was seen wearing a white see-through lace shrug with a multicolored bikini. She wore merely earrings as her lone piece of jewellery and went for a natural makeup look. She had fans swooning with her contagious grin.

Ariyana Glory wrote in the caption, "Now’s the Time. You Have the Potential, so …Don’t Get Trapped in Your Own Closed Mind and …Don’t Fear Failure or What Others Think, but …Be Curious and …Be Different, That’s How I Think #ariyanaglory #ariyana" (Jacqueliene Fernandez's Best Party Tracks To Pump Up Your Weekend - Check List)

Checkout the post here:

In terms of her career, Ariyana has been very quiet and hasn't yet found public success. She has performed in a few films, including the television series Avakai Animutyam and the film Anubhavinchu Raja. She took part in a number of reality shows as well. There aren't any published news confirming her next projects as of now.