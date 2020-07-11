हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor: Every one of us will have to adjust to new normal

The "Panipat" actor said that adequate safety measures on the sets of his commercial shoot put him at complete ease.

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has stepped out to shoot after almost four months, says everyone will have to adjust to the new normal.

Arjun said: "I think every one of us will have to adjust to the new normal and slowly start resetting our lives. Things have changed forever but we will all have to work, we will all have to support our families.A

"So, everyone concerned will make their environment as safe as possible so that all are protected and we resume some sort of normalcy on our work front. I shot for the first time after 4 months."

"I have to admit that I was a bit jittery at the start but seeing all the safety measures in place, I became absolutely fine in no time. Naturally, the initial days of us stepping out to work again will be a little difficult for all of us psychologically. But today, I'm more confident of shooting and being around people on the sets because I have seen the extensive preparations that people are taking to ensure we have the highest safety measures on the sets," he said.

Arjun has a number of shoots lined up in the days to come.

"It felt very good to resume work and I'm looking forward to my next shooting days," he added.

 

