Arjun Kapoor loses cool on paps for climbing wall of Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s residence

NEW DELHI: Bollywood couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora recently made a visit to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s home to greet them to welcome their second child. Kareena had last month welcomed her second child, a son, at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

Arjun, who was captured by shutterbugs outside her 'Ki and Ka' co-star, was captured wearing a black T-shirt with a bold red text reading, "Keep the dream alive". Arjun's girlfriend Malaika donned a blue and white striped corset dress with fancy sleeves.

As soon as the couple stepped out of the car, they were flooded with paps waiting outside Kareena Kapoor Khan's to click their pictures. It was business as usual until Arjun Kapoor spotted a paparazzi trying to climb up the wall of the 'Jab We Met' actress' home and lost his cool. The actor confronted the pap for his actions and promptly asked him to get down from the building wall.

In the video captured by Celebmantra, he is seen scolding the pap, saying, "Thoda tamiz rakho. Vo request kar rahey hai apse, yeh galat hai. Ap neechey utro. Aap building ke wall par aisey mat chadha karo (Have some manners. They are requesting you, this is wrong. You should get down. You shouldn’t climb building walls like this)."

Arjun and Malaika have been dating for almost two years since they made their relationship official in 2019. The two are quite open about their relationship and often post loved-up pictures and videos on social media. On this Valentine’s Day, Arjun Kapoor gave his fans a glimpse of the grand romantic evening he had planned for his ladylove through his Instagram stories.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's period drama 'Panipat' co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. He is awaiting the release of his film 'Sardar Ka Grandson' opposite Rakul Preet Singh and 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar co-starring Parineeti Chopra in March.

Meanwhile, he is shooting for horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police' co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. He also has Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain Returns' with John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria.

Kareena Kapoor, on the other hand, recently finished shooting for Aamir Khan's starter 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. She also has Karan Johar's period-drama 'Takht'.