हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor shares fresh picture from the sets of 'Ek Villian Returns,’ Tara Sutaria reacts!

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, on Saturday, headed to the shoot of his upcoming film 'Ek Villian Returns', which also features actors John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.

Arjun Kapoor shares fresh picture from the sets of &#039;Ek Villian Returns,’ Tara Sutaria reacts!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, on Saturday, headed to the shoot of his upcoming film 'Ek Villian Returns', which also features actors John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.

Arjun took to his Instagram Story to post an uber-cool picture of himself, in which he can be seen rocking a white t-shirt with black jeans and matching sports shoes. Arjun completed the outfit with a blingy watch and black-and-white shades.

"Coming for you Villians @mohitsuri @tarasutaria @amulvmohan," he captioned the photo.

arjun

The film is the sequel to 'Ek Villain: There's One in Every Love Story' which was released in 2014, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles along with Riteish Deshmukh as the villain.

Tara shared Arjun's picture on her Story and wrote the message, "Ok aaja."

Meanwhile, producer Amul V Mohan also shared a glimpse from the sets of the shoot and wrote, "Aye Villain. Day 46."

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is being jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Arjun KapoorTara SutariaDisha PataniEk Villian ReturnsJohn AbrahamAmul V Mohan
Next
Story

Salman Khan shares 'chacha-bhatija' moment with Nirvan Khan on Tiger 3 set! - See pic

Must Watch

PT7M59S

Bollywood Breaking: Priyanka Chopra shares a picture in which she posed with a bloodied face