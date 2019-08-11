close

Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades get cosy in latest photograph

Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades get cosy in latest photograph

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Rampal spent a love-filled Saturday with his model girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

Gabriella shared a photograph of herself curled up next to the 'Daddy' actor on Instagram, with a dark and light moon emoji. 

In April, Arjun confirmed that Gabriella and he were expecting their first child together. Gabriella gave birth to Arik on July 18. 

Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They have two daughters, Maahika and Myra. The couple separated last year after 20 years of marriage.

The actor was last seen in J.P. Dutta`s 'Paltan'.

