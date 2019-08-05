Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades step out for lunch date

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, who recently welcomed their first child together, were on Sunday snapped post a lunch date in Mumbai. Both Arjun and Gabriella kept their look casual for the outing and made for a stunning couple.

While Arjun was seen in his favourite grey sweatshirt, Gabriella looked gorgeous in a white brassiere which she teamed up with denim and a grey jacket.

Check out their pictures from their Sunday outing below:

Arjun, who became a father for the third time on July 18, named his son Arik Rampal and announced the same with an adorable post on Instagram. "That gracious thing made of tears, of happiness, gratitude and light. A rainbow appeared into our lives. So blessed we feel gratitude and abundance of joy. Welcome junior Rampal, into our lives. Thank you all for your graciousness, love and beautiful wishes. Say hello to baby Arik Rampal," he wrote.

Arjun shared the news of his girlfriend's pregnancy in April this year on social media by posting a picture of her with a visible baby bump.

On the work front, he was last seen in web-series 'The Final Call' in which he played an alcoholic pilot.

He will next be seen in 'Nastik' that revolves around the journey of an inspector and how a little kid changes his perspective of life. The film is directed by Shailesh Varma and features Meera Chopra, Ravi Kisan, Divya Dutta and child artist Harshaali Malhotra.