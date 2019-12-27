हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arpita Khan

Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma blessed with a baby girl

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on his birthday.

Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma blessed with a baby girl

Announcing the arrival of his daughter, Aayush Sharma took to Instagram and wrote, "We've been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you so much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma."

Announcing the arrival of his daughter, Aayush Sharma took to Instagram and wrote, "We’ve been blessed with a beautiful baby girl. Thank you so much for all the love and blessings for Ayat Sharma."

After ringing in Salman Khan's 54th birthday last night, Arpita got admitted in the hospital on Friday morning. It was being speculated that Arpita had decided to opt for C-section to deliver her baby on Salman's birthday.

Aayush and Arpita exchanged marital vows in a grand ceremony in Hyderbad's 5-star hotel Taj Falaknuma Palace on November 18, 2014. They were blessed with their first child Ahil Sharma on March 30, 2016.

On the work front, Aayush who made his Bollywood debut with Loveyatri will next be seen in Karan Lalit Butani's 'Kwatha' along with Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif. 

