close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

'Asthmatic' Priyanka Chopra enjoys a smoke on yacht

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who had earlier opened up about suffering from asthma, was seen enjoying a smoke on a yacht with her family.

&#039;Asthmatic&#039; Priyanka Chopra enjoys a smoke on yacht

Miami: Actress Priyanka Chopra, who had earlier opened up about suffering from asthma, was seen enjoying a smoke on a yacht with her family.

In a photograph doing the rounds on social media, Priyanka is seen smoking a cigarette, while her mother Madhu Chopra and her pop-singer husband Nick Jonas are seen enjoying a cigar on a yacht ride. 

Social media users took no time to troll Priyanka, who last year had shared an ad campaign where she was seen talking about how asthma did not stop her from achieving the highs in her career.

The actress, who had supported an anti-pollution campaign during Diwali, was also called out for enjoying fireworks during her wedding in December last year.

One user tweeted: "So sweet - Priyanka Chopra trying to cure the asthma she developed on Diwali."

"Dear Indians please don't burst crackers for Diwali since Priyanka Chopra has Asthma," another wrote.

One person questioned on her being a role model. 

The user wrote: "Thank you Priyanka Chopra for encouraging smoking. Present generation needs role models like you."

A user wrote: "Priyanka Chopra has asthma. Priyanka Chopra hates smokers. Priyanka Chopra campaigns against smoking. But Priyanka Chopra also smokes cigarette aise kaise chalega bauji (how will this work?) Priyanka Chopra."

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick Jonasmadhu chopraParineeti Chopra
Next
Story

Arjun Kapoor makes hilarious comment on Malaika Arora's Instagram post

Must Watch

PT9M54S

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day